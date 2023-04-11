POLL | Do you accept the Dalai Lama’s apology?

The Dalai Lama has tongues wagging after his comments to a child during a ceremony caught on camera.
In a video that has gone viral, the Tibetan spiritual leader can be seen interacting with a young boy, giving him a peck on the lips and apparently asking him to “suck my tongue”.
He apologised on Monday, saying the leader “often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident”.
“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug.
“His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world for the hurt his words may have caused.”
Image: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
Mara Glennie, founder of the Tears Foundation, told 702 it was “sexually inappropriate”.
“Children can't tell what is appropriate and what is not,” she said, adding: “It was not thought through and the consequences of it are diverse and many.”
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called Dalai Lama “a sick man”.
“The world must reject his apology! He must stand trial and be held accountable for child abuse! Sies!”
