Ukrainian cities bombarded, leaving 25 dead

29 April 2023 - 11:11 By Reuters
Rescuers work at the site of a heavily damaged residential building hit by a Russian missile in the town of Uman, Ukraine, on April 28 2023.
Image: National Police of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

Russia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine on Friday as people slept, killing at least 25 civilians in the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months, as Kyiv said it was nearly ready to launch a huge assault to retake occupied land.

FIGHTING

A fuel tank was ablaze in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol in what appeared to be a drone strike, the Moscow-installed governor said on Saturday.

Ukraine said at least 23 civilians were killed in the central town of Uman and two in the southeastern city of Dnipro in the strikes on Friday. Victims included several children.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

ECONOMY

The European Commission said on Friday it had reached a deal in principle to allow the transit of Ukrainian grain to resume through five EU countries that had imposed restrictions.

A new Russian decree exempts contracts with “friendly” countries and companies from a ban on Russian oil sales imposed in response to price caps.

DIPLOMACY AND POLITICS

The US is “deeply disappointed” by Russia's rejection of a US embassy request to visit detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in prison, state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree giving people in parts of Ukraine under Moscow's control a path to Russian citizenship. He also increased the maximum sentence for treason in Russia to life in jail

Putin said on Friday Russia must act quickly to counter the West's “economic aggression” and will expand ties with countries in Eurasia, Africa and Latin America.

Russian Col-Gen Mikhail Mizintsev, sanctioned by the West and dubbed the “Butcher of Mariupol” by the EU, has been removed as deputy defence minister, reports said.

A UN committee said on Friday it was deeply concerned about human rights violations by Russian forces and private military companies in Ukraine, including enforced disappearances, torture, rape and extrajudicial executions.

