Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry and Israeli military said.
The military said it conducted a raid to apprehend individuals suspected of carrying out a shooting attack against Israelis earlier this week.
“The two gunmen were shot and killed after attempting to flee the scene,” the Israeli military said.
The Palestinian health ministry said both men were 22 years old and died of bullet wounds to their chest, neck and abdomen.
The incident came after an exchange of cross-border strikes between Israel and Gaza this week.
