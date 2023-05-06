World

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid

06 May 2023 - 13:51 By Reuters
A boy walks next to blood at the scene where Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in a raid on May 6, 2023, according to the Israeli military.
Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry and Israeli military said.

The military said it conducted a raid to apprehend individuals suspected of carrying out a shooting attack against Israelis earlier this week.

“The two gunmen were shot and killed after attempting to flee the scene,” the Israeli military said.

The Palestinian health ministry said both men were 22 years old and died of bullet wounds to their chest, neck and abdomen.

The incident came after an exchange of cross-border strikes between Israel and Gaza this week.

