Japan expects North Korea to fire the rocket carrying its satellite over the southwest island chain as it did in 2016, a defence ministry spokesperson said.
North Korean state media has criticised plans by its rivals, South Korea, the US and Japan, to share real-time data on its missile launches, describing the three as discussing "sinister measures" for tightening military cooperation.
Analysts said the satellite is part of a surveillance technology programme that includes drones meant to improve its ability to strike targets in the event of war.
Kim in May inspected a military satellite facility, the North's KCNA state news agency reported.
North Korea has conducted missile launches and weapons tests in recent months, including a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters any North Korean missile launch would be a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions condemning its nuclear and missile activity.
"We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching," his office posted on Twitter, adding it would cooperate with its US ally, South Korea and other countries, and would do all it could to collect and analyse information from any launch.
Reuters
Japan puts missile defence on alert as North Korea warns of satellite launch
Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Japan on Monday put its ballistic missile defences on alert and warned it would shoot down any projectile that threatened its territory after North Korea notified it of a satellite launch between May 31 and June 11.
Nuclear-armed North Korea said it has completed its first military spy satellite and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch.
"The government recognises there is a possibility t the satellite may pass through our country's territory," Japan's chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing after North Korea informed the Japanese coast guard of the planned launch.
The order by the Japanese defence ministry, the first in response to a North Korean space launch since 2016, comes after Japan in April dispatched to the East China Sea a destroyer carrying standard missile-3 interceptors that can hit targets in space, and sent ground-based PAC-3 missiles, designed to strike warheads closer to the ground, to the Okinawan islands.
South Korea fires warning shots at North Korea patrol boat
Japan expects North Korea to fire the rocket carrying its satellite over the southwest island chain as it did in 2016, a defence ministry spokesperson said.
North Korean state media has criticised plans by its rivals, South Korea, the US and Japan, to share real-time data on its missile launches, describing the three as discussing "sinister measures" for tightening military cooperation.
Analysts said the satellite is part of a surveillance technology programme that includes drones meant to improve its ability to strike targets in the event of war.
Kim in May inspected a military satellite facility, the North's KCNA state news agency reported.
North Korea has conducted missile launches and weapons tests in recent months, including a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters any North Korean missile launch would be a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions condemning its nuclear and missile activity.
"We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching," his office posted on Twitter, adding it would cooperate with its US ally, South Korea and other countries, and would do all it could to collect and analyse information from any launch.
Reuters
READ MORE:
South Korea, US and Japan to hold regular drills to counter North
North Korea's Kim calls for more 'practical, offensive' war deterrence
North Korea says US-South Korea drills push tension to 'brink of nuclear war'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos