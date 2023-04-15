South Korea, US and Japan to hold regular drills to counter North
15 April 2023 - 11:30 By Jeong-Ho Lee
South Korea, the US and Japan will hold regular military drills as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and missile programmes despite international sanctions and pressure. ..
South Korea, the US and Japan will hold regular military drills as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and missile programmes despite international sanctions and pressure.
