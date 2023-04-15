World

South Korea, US and Japan to hold regular drills to counter North

15 April 2023 - 11:30 By Jeong-Ho Lee

South Korea, the US and Japan will hold regular military drills as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear and missile programmes despite international sanctions and pressure. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  2. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  3. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  4. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  5. Luxury jet for Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's deportation News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele