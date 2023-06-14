The family of a 76-year-old woman were holding a wake for her in Ecuador when they heard banging coming from the coffin.
She had earlier been pronounced dead in hospital.
The woman was returned to hospital and was being treated in intensive care.
WATCH | ‘Dead’ woman in coffin revives during wake in Ecuador
WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers
