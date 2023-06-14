World

WATCH | ‘Dead’ woman in coffin revives during wake in Ecuador

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers

14 June 2023 - 09:57 By Reuters

The family of a 76-year-old woman were holding a wake for her in Ecuador when they heard banging coming from the coffin.

She had earlier been pronounced dead in hospital.

The woman was returned to hospital and was being treated in intensive care.

READ MORE:

Motorist lands in trench next to cemetery on busy Joburg road

A motorist was injured on Friday night when he drove into a trench allegedly left open by Johannesburg Water in Roosevelt Park.
News
3 months ago

Man killed in Senegal riots was shot in the back by live round - autopsy report

A student who died in Senegal's capital Dakar on Friday during clashes between security forces and protesters was killed by a live round in his back, ...
News
5 days ago

LISTEN | From Unathi's documentary to Vusi Ma R5's tombstone unveiling — Top stories for the week

Here's a peek at the top stories that made headlines this week.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Gauteng earthquake: Why it happened, what more to expect — Council for ... South Africa
  3. I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | South coast town's raw sewage spills down the streets, into the river ... South Africa
  5. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video