World

Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near-record heat next week

22 July 2023 - 10:50 By Eamon Akil Farhat, Sotiris Nikas and Ellie Harmsworth

Greece is in the cross hairs as heat builds across the Mediterranean, with temperatures expected to climb towards a European record by the middle of next week...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. State Information Technology Agency board changes announced South Africa
  2. Former Hawks security guard found guilty of falsifying matric certificate South Africa
  3. Fire-ravaged Greece braces for near-record heat next week World
  4. Blind church band shows Nigeria there's 'ability in disability' Africa
  5. Iraq assures foreign diplomatic missions of their security World

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community