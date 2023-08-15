World

Typhoon Lan makes landfall in Japan, thousands told to seek safety

15 August 2023 - 11:50 By Chang-Ran Kim, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Satoshi Sugiyama
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The swollen Sendai River caused by Typhoon Lan is seen in Tottori, western Japan, August 15, 2023, in this video grab image taken from a live video camera released by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and received via Kyodo.
The swollen Sendai River caused by Typhoon Lan is seen in Tottori, western Japan, August 15, 2023, in this video grab image taken from a live video camera released by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and received via Kyodo.
Image: Mandatory credit Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism via Kyodo/via REUTERS

Nearly 900 flights in Japan were cancelled and 240,000 people were ordered to move to safety as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall early on Tuesday, cutting off power to tens of thousands of homes.

Typhoon Lan, approaching from the Pacific Ocean, made landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, some 400km (250 miles) southwest of Tokyo, lashing much of central and western Japan with heavy rain and powerful winds.

Authorities issued flood and landslide warnings, and some tornadoes formed.

Authorities said they had set up evacuation centres in safe buildings and high ground for residents across 11 prefectures whom the Fire and Disaster Management Agency told to seek shelter.

As well as the disruption to flights, the dangerous rain and wind forced the closure of some roads and the suspension of dozens of train services.

Local residents look at a landslide site caused by Typhoon Lan in Ayabe, Kyoto prefecture, western Japan August 15, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
Local residents look at a landslide site caused by Typhoon Lan in Ayabe, Kyoto prefecture, western Japan August 15, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
Image: Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

The storm comes days after Typhoon Khanun hit Japan during its peak Obon holiday season, when many factories close and city dwellers return to their hometowns and villages.

Over the next 24 hours, the central Tokai region — home of Toyota Motor — was expected to get about 350mm (13.8 inches) of rain, nearly three times the average rainfall for the month of August.

Television footage showed gushing, swollen rivers.

Homes and businesses suffered some water damage in Nara city and media reported several people were knocked down by the wind and hurt.

Power outages hit almost 90,000 households in central and western areas, utilities said. Seven & I said some 210 7-Eleven convenience store outlets were shut for safety reasons.

Typhoon Lan had sustained winds of 150kph (93mph) and was moving northwest across the west of the main island of Honshu at around 15kph (9mph). It was forecast to reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday and move north, according to Japan's weather agency.

Reuters

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. DUT reopens while Unizulu moves teaching online after violent protests South Africa
  2. Unemployment dips marginally — Stats SA South Africa
  3. Praise for detectives who collared notorious drug kingpin Fadwaan Murphy South Africa
  4. More than 230,000 applications received for 6,044 posts advertised in top 15 ... South Africa
  5. Alleged shooter in Umlazi massacre arrested at mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later