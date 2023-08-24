World

Moscow court extends US reporter's pretrial detention by 3 months: Ifax

24 August 2023 - 12:42 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March while on a reporting trip and accused of espionage, is escorted into a court building before a hearing on extending his pre-trial detention in Moscow, Russia, on August 24 2023.
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March while on a reporting trip and accused of espionage, is escorted into a court building before a hearing on extending his pre-trial detention in Moscow, Russia, on August 24 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Moscow court on Thursday extended the pretrial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, the Interfax news agency reported.

Gershkovich was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on spying charges that carry up to 20 years in prison.

His newspaper has emphatically rejected the charge and the US has accused Russia of conducting “hostage diplomacy”.

READ MORE:

New hearing due for US reporter Gershkovich, Russia considers US visit request

US reporter Evan Gershkovich faced a new hearing in Moscow on Thursday over his detention for alleged espionage, and Russia said it was considering a ...
News
2 months ago

Russia arrests US citizen on drug dealing charges

A US musician and former paratrooper has been arrested in Moscow on drug dealing charges and his court appearance, locked in a metal cage, has been ...
News
2 months ago

US reporter Gershkovich appeals against arrest in Russia — Interfax, citing court

American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week, has appealed against his pre-trial detention ...
News
4 months ago

Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter on suspicion of spying

Russia's FSB security service said on Thursday it had detained a reporter for US newspaper The Wall Street Journal on suspicion of spying for ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | ‘Serial criminal was supposed to be in prison’: Cele on Kimberley cop ... South Africa
  2. City Power secures 92MW from independent power producers South Africa
  3. Fake Kliprivier 'kidnap' alert leads to arson threat against religious teacher South Africa
  4. 'Bite wounds all over her face': Pit bull rescued from illegal dog fight South Africa
  5. Moscow court extends US reporter's pretrial detention by 3 months: Ifax World

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure
Graphic Video: Prigozhin Killed in Crash, Russia Says