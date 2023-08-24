A Moscow court on Thursday extended the pretrial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, the Interfax news agency reported.
Gershkovich was arrested on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on spying charges that carry up to 20 years in prison.
His newspaper has emphatically rejected the charge and the US has accused Russia of conducting “hostage diplomacy”.
Moscow court extends US reporter's pretrial detention by 3 months: Ifax
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
