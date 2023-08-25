Lake Geneva, nestled at the foot of the Alps, has long been considered a near-pristine body of water, but new research has found its plastic pollution levels are as high as those in the oceans.
Oceaneye, a Geneva-based non-profit that has for more than a decade been scouring the seas to collect plastic fragments, has turned its attention closer to home to landlocked Switzerland.
“We compared the levels with ocean data and reached the conclusion the microplastic pollution on the lake surface is the same order of magnitude as the oceans,” said Pascal Hagmann, founder and director of Oceaneye.
He was speaking from the stern of a sailing vessel that was dragging a sample-collecting device across Switzerland's biggest lake, also known as Lac Leman.
“We found that interesting because we often have the image of Leman Lake as a big Alpine lake with crystal waters but it's not the case,” he said, using the French name.
The crescent-shaped lake is the largest in Western Europe covering 580 square kilometres straddling France and Switzerland and is fed partly by Alpine glaciers. It spills into the Rhone River which eventually flows into the Mediterranean Sea.
Plastic levels in Swiss-French lake as high as world’s oceans
Image: DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters
Lake Geneva, nestled at the foot of the Alps, has long been considered a near-pristine body of water, but new research has found its plastic pollution levels are as high as those in the oceans.
Oceaneye, a Geneva-based non-profit that has for more than a decade been scouring the seas to collect plastic fragments, has turned its attention closer to home to landlocked Switzerland.
“We compared the levels with ocean data and reached the conclusion the microplastic pollution on the lake surface is the same order of magnitude as the oceans,” said Pascal Hagmann, founder and director of Oceaneye.
He was speaking from the stern of a sailing vessel that was dragging a sample-collecting device across Switzerland's biggest lake, also known as Lac Leman.
“We found that interesting because we often have the image of Leman Lake as a big Alpine lake with crystal waters but it's not the case,” he said, using the French name.
The crescent-shaped lake is the largest in Western Europe covering 580 square kilometres straddling France and Switzerland and is fed partly by Alpine glaciers. It spills into the Rhone River which eventually flows into the Mediterranean Sea.
Fish in Vaal River are full of microplastics
Switzerland's bordering cantons treat the water and then pipe it into homes as drinking water. One of the lakeside towns, Evian, on the French side, is also the name given to a brand of bottled water from a natural spring.
Microplastics derive from the breakdown of consumer and industrial plastic waste over time and their concentrations are accumulating in the world's oceans. They have even been found in the blood samples of unborn babies and scientists are trying to understand the health risks of the phenomenon for people and animals.
Hagmann said he was worried rising plastic consumption over time will lead to more litter ending up in water systems.
“We are seeing the growth curve rise very quickly. Projections are pessimistic if we do nothing,” he said, though he acknowledged awareness of the issue was growing.
“When we began working on this 12 years ago and talked about plastic fragments in water, people took us for wackos and now it is a recognised problem.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
Plastic entering oceans could nearly triple by 2040 if left unchecked -research
Litter stings worse than jellyfish and bluebottles for ocean swimmer
Shocking scene as rain flushes three years of waste down Umhlanga River
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos