World

Goat breeder says he's finished after deadly Evros wildfire kills livestock

04 September 2023 - 07:09 By Alexandros Avramidis
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Shepherd Kleanthis Raptis, 56, carries an injured sheep at his burning sheepfold, which was also destroyed in the wildfires of 2022, as a wildfire burns at Dadia National Park in the region of Evros, Greece, September 2, 2023.
Shepherd Kleanthis Raptis, 56, carries an injured sheep at his burning sheepfold, which was also destroyed in the wildfires of 2022, as a wildfire burns at Dadia National Park in the region of Evros, Greece, September 2, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Goat breeder Kleanthis Raptis lost most of his livestock on Saturday after a deadly wildfire which has burnt for more than two weeks ripped through his stable close to the village of Provatonas in northeastern Greece.

Aircraft and hundreds of firefighters struggled for the 16th day on Sunday to contain the wildfire in the northeastern region of Evros, Europe's deadliest this summer, which killed at least 20 people, destroyed homes and scorched lush forests, including the protected Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli park.

“We're finished, we're finished,” said Raptis, 56, as he walked past his pen, most of its tin roofing knocked down by the fire.

“There is nothing left behind. Thirty-five animals were lost, they were burnt,” he said. “The rest have burns and we don't know if they can survive.”

The charred body of a goat lay on the scorched ground of what was left of the enclosure. One of the 19 animals who survived bleated as Raptis grabbed its face to reveal the burns on its ear.

Last year, when another fire in Evros burnt half of the stable, Raptis managed to save all his livestock. But the latest blaze, which came very close to the stable a few days ago, burnt it to the ground on Saturday.

“The same happened five days ago but we had made it on time, we saved them. Yesterday it was a complete destruction,” he said.

Summer wildfires are common in the Mediterranean nation but the government has said that extremely dry, windy and hot conditions that scientists link to climate change have made them worse this year, forcing thousands of evacuations.

The blaze was largely contained on Sunday though more people were evacuated overnight, fire brigade spokesperson Ioannis Artopoios told Skai radio station.

But it could flare up at any time, he added.

Raptis hoped the state would offer him any kind of help.

“There is no other way. How are we going to get through?”

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Greece battles Europe's deadliest fire of the summer for 10th day

Hundreds of Greek firefighters were battling a huge blaze on Monday that has killed at least 20 people over the past 10 days, Europe's deadliest ...
News
6 days ago

Maui wildfire death toll hits 80 as questions raised over warnings

The death toll from the Maui wildfires has risen to 67 as search teams combed through the smoldering ruins of Lahaina and Hawaiian officials sought ...
News
3 weeks ago

Maui wildfire death toll hits 53 and may rise, recovery will take years

Maui's wildfires have killed at least 53 people, a toll expected to rise, and unleashed destruction on the resort town of Lahaina that will take many ...
News
3 weeks ago

Greece moves 19,000 people to safety, some by boat

Thousands of tourists and residents fleeing a wildfire on Rhodes huddled in schools and shelters on Sunday, with many evacuated on private boats from ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. With grain deal in focus, Putin to meet Erdogan in Russia World
  2. Sometimes it takes weeks or even years — Forensic pathologist and DNA expert on ... South Africa
  3. US looks to mass produce drones ahead of any major conflict World
  4. Goat breeder says he's finished after deadly Evros wildfire kills livestock World
  5. North Korea stages tactical nuclear attack drill World

Latest Videos

Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel
ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire