World

Egypt, US, Israel agree ceasefire in southern Gaza, opening of Rafah crossing — Security sources

16 October 2023 - 08:19 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Palestinians flee their Gaza City homes during Israeli strikes in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on October 13 2023. Sources said Egypt, Israel and the US have agreed to a temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza on Monday. File photo.
Palestinians flee their Gaza City homes during Israeli strikes in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on October 13 2023. Sources said Egypt, Israel and the US have agreed to a temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza on Monday. File photo.
Image: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Egypt, Israel and the US agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to start at 6am GMT and coinciding with the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, two Egyptian security sources said on Monday.

The sources said the ceasefire would last for several hours but were not clear on the exact duration. They said the three countries had agreed Rafah would be open until 2pm GMT on Monday as a one-day initial reopening.

Asked for confirmation, the Israeli military and the US embassy in Israel had no immediate comment. This was also not immediately confirmed by officials in Gaza's governing Hamas. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

As Israel bombards Gaza, bakeries run out of bread, water runs low

As an unrelenting Israeli bombardment intensified on Saturday, bakeries in Gaza were running out of bread, drinking water was in short supply and ...
News
1 day ago

Israel readies next stage of operations, says many Palestinians moving south

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had seen a “significant movement” south of Palestinian civilians, a day after ordering Gaza City residents ...
News
2 days ago

Israeli official: Iran trying to deploy arms in or through Syria

A senior Israeli official accused Iran on Sunday of trying to open a second war front by deploying weapons in or through Syria as Israel steps up a ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. KZN on alert for heavy rainfall, flooding South Africa
  2. Gaza border crossing set to reopen as Israeli troops prepare ground assault World
  3. KZN tenant ‘kills landlord over rent dispute’ South Africa
  4. Illinois man charged with hate crime in fatal stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy World
  5. Mental trauma: African content moderators push big tech on rights Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...