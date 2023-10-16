Egypt, Israel and the US agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to start at 6am GMT and coinciding with the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, two Egyptian security sources said on Monday.
The sources said the ceasefire would last for several hours but were not clear on the exact duration. They said the three countries had agreed Rafah would be open until 2pm GMT on Monday as a one-day initial reopening.
Asked for confirmation, the Israeli military and the US embassy in Israel had no immediate comment. This was also not immediately confirmed by officials in Gaza's governing Hamas.
Reuters
Egypt, US, Israel agree ceasefire in southern Gaza, opening of Rafah crossing — Security sources
Image: Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Egypt, Israel and the US agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to start at 6am GMT and coinciding with the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, two Egyptian security sources said on Monday.
The sources said the ceasefire would last for several hours but were not clear on the exact duration. They said the three countries had agreed Rafah would be open until 2pm GMT on Monday as a one-day initial reopening.
Asked for confirmation, the Israeli military and the US embassy in Israel had no immediate comment. This was also not immediately confirmed by officials in Gaza's governing Hamas.
Reuters
READ MORE:
As Israel bombards Gaza, bakeries run out of bread, water runs low
Israel readies next stage of operations, says many Palestinians moving south
Israeli official: Iran trying to deploy arms in or through Syria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos