World

UN chief 'horrified' by Gaza hospital blast that killed hundreds

18 October 2023 - 07:40 By Laurie Chen and Ella Cao and Liz Lee
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
An injured person is taken into a hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, in this screen grab obtained from video, October 17, 2023.
An injured person is taken into a hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, in this screen grab obtained from video, October 17, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Reuters TV

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was “horrified” by hundreds of people killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, strongly condemning the action.

Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital, with the Palestinian Authority's health minister accusing Israel of causing a “massacre”.

Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

Guterres, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, said he condemned the Hamas attacks against civilians in Israel on Oct. 7

“But those attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of Palestinian people,” Guterres said.

Before flying to the Chinese capital to attend the forum, Guterres said he had appealed to Hamas for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and to Israel to allow immediate unrestricted access to humanitarian aid for the most basic needs of the people of Gaza.

He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and made appeals to “ease the epic human suffering.”

Guterres was in Beijing to attend President Xi Jinping's ambitious global infrastructure initiative with more than 20 world leaders in attendance.

He emphasised the need for promotion of effective debt relief mechanisms to ensure that countries involved in the Belt and Road programme were not locked into unsustainable debt.

Several partner nations have complained about the high cost of projects of the initiative, which was launched in 2013.

Some countries like the US view Belt and Road as China's growing move to expand its economic influence on certain parts of the world.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds as Palestinians, Israelis blame each other

Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility. ...
News
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa: ANC calls for immediate end to Hamas-Israel hostilities and return to negotiations

The ANC’s national executive committee has described as "genocidal and atrocious" Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Politics
1 day ago

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave ...
News
1 day ago

Egypt, US, Israel agree ceasefire in southern Gaza, opening of Rafah crossing — security sources

Egypt, Israel and the US agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza to start at 6am GMT and coinciding with the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, ...
News
2 days ago

Gaza border crossing set to reopen as Israeli troops prepare ground assault

An Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza is expected to reopen amid diplomatic efforts to get aid into the Hamas-controlled strip that has ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Britain aims for global leadership role with AI safety summit Sci-Tech
  2. Biden heads to Israel after Gaza hospital strike kills hundreds World
  3. Tributes for Prof Shadrack Gutto, who died aged 72 South Africa
  4. Same-sex marriage: LGBTQ+ Indians vow to fight on after setback World
  5. Air pollution missing from two-thirds of national climate plans Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict
Impeached public protector joins EFF