Another group were seen trying to topple a patrol truck.
The Russian aviation authority closed the airport until it completes security checks. There were no immediate reports of arrests, but Russia's federal investigations agency ordered a criminal investigation into the incident.
Sergei Melikov, head of Dagestan, said the incident was a gross violation of the law, even as Dagestanis "empathise with the suffering of victims of the actions of unrighteous people and politicians, and pray for peace in Palestine".
"There is no courage in waiting as a mob for unarmed people who have not done anything forbidden," Melikov said on the Telegram messaging app.
Regional leaders in two other areas of the northern Caucasus called for calm. A similar appeal was issued by Dagestan's chief Muslim cleric, or mufti.
Israel urged Russian authorities to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions after the recent spate of violence against Israeli and Jewish targets.
In the past few days, a Jewish centre under construction in Nalchik, capital of the nearby Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, was set on fire, emergency officials said.
There were also reports on social media of small anti-Israeli gatherings over the weekend in Dagestan and across the North Caucasus in Russia's south. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed the events on Russia's "widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits, and authorities". There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin.
Russia has tried to maintain contact with all sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict, but has angered Israeli authorities by inviting a Hamas delegation to Moscow. Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador on Sunday.
Reuters
Anti-Israeli protesters storm Russia’s Dagestan airport
Image: Sergei Bobylyov/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS
Reuters
