US, South Korea revise deterrence strategy over North Korea threat

13 November 2023 - 08:50 By Phil Stewart and Hyunsu Yim
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a welcome ceremony before an annual security meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik at the Defence Ministry in Seoul, South Korea on November 13, 2023.
Image: JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS

South Korea and the US have revised a bilateral security agreement aimed at deterring North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats during talks on Monday, South Korea's defence ministry said.

The Tailored Deterrence Strategy (TDS) is aimed at countering the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons and other armaments, according to an announcement on the agreement by the two countries 10 years ago.

South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-sik and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, signed the updated agreement at the security talks held in Seoul, the ministry said.

The revision was considered necessary because the existing strategy did not adequately address the rapid advancements in North Korea's missile and nuclear threats, it said.

The Defence Ministry did not immediately provide details of the update.

Earlier, South Korea's defence ministry said Shin and Austin would discuss jointly countering threats by North Korea, including through executing an “extended deterrence” strategy.

The strategy, which holds that the US will use strategic military assets, including nuclear forces, to defend its allies, has taken on a greater significance as North Korea pushes ahead with its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Reuters

