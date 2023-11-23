UK voters face 'living standards disaster', think-tank says

British voters are set to suffer a “living standards disaster”, despite finance minister Jeremy Hunt's new tax cut plan, because of the unprecedented fall in household incomes over the course of a parliamentary term, a think-tank said on Thursday.
Hunt offered a bigger-than-expected reduction in national insurance contributions in a budget update on Wednesday which was widely seen as helping Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to prepare for a national election that is expected in 2024.
But the 10 billion-pound ($12.5 billion) giveaway is dwarfed by 90 billion pounds of tax increases announced over the current parliament, including Hunt's decision to freeze income tax thresholds a year ago which will push more earners into higher tax brackets, the Resolution Foundation said.
“This parliament is set to achieve a truly grim new record: the first in which household incomes will be lower at its end than its beginning,” Torsten Bell, CEO of the Resolution Foundation, said.
The think-tank said household disposable income per person was expected to fall by 1.5% in 2024, when adjusted for Britain's still high rate of inflation. If there is an election, this will be the first such fall in an election year since 1974.
Between December 2019, when Britain's last national election took place, and January 2025, the latest that the next election can take place, households were due to be poorer by an average of 1,900 pounds, or 3.1%, the think-tank said.
“The challenges facing Britain in the 2020s might make things difficult for policymakers, wrestling as they must with the testing interaction between the economic and political cycle,” the Resolution Foundation said in its report.
“But those challenges have also made things far more difficult for households: this is what a living standards disaster looks like.”
