Israel to counter genocide accusations at World Court

12 January 2024 - 08:31 By Reuters
South Africa's delegation at the International Court of Justice.
Image: GCIS

Israel will respond on Friday to accusations brought by South Africa at the UN's top court that its military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign aimed at wiping out the Palestinian population.

South Africa, which filed the lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in December, asked judges on Thursday to impose emergency measures ordering Israel to immediately halt the offensive.

It said Israel's aerial and ground offensive — which has laid waste to much of the narrow coastal enclave and killed more than 23,000 people according to Gaza health authorities — aimed to bring about "the destruction of the population" of Gaza.

Israel rejected the accusations of genocide as baseless and said South Africa was acting as a mouthpiece for Hamas, which it views as a terrorist organisation seeking to eliminate the Jewish state. Its military was targeting Hamas militants, not Palestinian civilians, it said.

Israel launched its all-out war in Gaza after a cross-border rampage on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants in which Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mainly civilians, and 240 taken hostage back to Gaza.

The 1948 Genocide Convention, enacted in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in the Nazi Holocaust, defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group".

Since Israeli forces launched their offensive, nearly all of Gaza's 2.3-million people have been driven from their homes at least once, causing a humanitarian catastrophe.

Genocide can never be justified, South African delegation tells world court

'Genocide can never be justified – in any circumstances,' said Vaughan Lowe KC at the International Court of Justice on Thursday, on behalf of South ...
14 hours ago

Post-apartheid South Africa has long advocated the Palestinian cause, a relationship forged when the African National Congress' struggle against white-minority rule was cheered on by Yasser Arafat's Palestine Liberation Organisation.

The court is expected to rule on possible emergency measures later this month, but will not rule at that time on the genocide allegations - those proceedings could take years.

The ICJ's decisions are final and without appeal - but the court has no way to enforce them. 

Reuters

IN FULL | 'This killing is nothing short of destruction of Palestinian life,' says Adila Hassim

Here is the presentation by Adila Hassim SC, counsel and advocate for South Africa, to the International Court of Justice on the Israeli-Hamas war in ...
20 hours ago

IN FULL | Tembeka Ngcukaitobi's submission to world court on Israel

"The evidence of genocidal intent is not only chilling, it is also overwhelming and incontrovertible."
20 hours ago

IN FULL | Vaughan Lowe KC at the International Court of Justice

Presentation by Professor Vaughan Lowe KC, Counsel and Advocate for the Republic of South Africa.
20 hours ago

IN FULL | Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC at the International Court of Justice

Statement by Ms Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC, Counsel and Advocate for the Republic of South Africa to the International Court of Justice
20 hours ago

IN FULL | Max du Plessis SC at the International Court of Justice

Presentation to the International Court of Justice by Professor Max du Plessis SC
20 hours ago

IN FULL | John Dugard's submission to the ICJ

The submission by Prof John Dugard SC, counsel and advocate for South Africa in the case against Israel.
20 hours ago

IN FULL | Ambassador Vusi Madonsela's opening and closing submissions to the ICJ

Statement by Vusi Madonsela, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Africa to the Kingdom of the Netherlands:
20 hours ago
