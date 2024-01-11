Genocide can never be justified, SA delegation tells world court

South Africa has asked the court to indicate “provisional measures”: binding, interim orders to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza, to stop killing and injuring Palestinians and to stop “deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about [their] destruction”.

The provisional measures hearing — which is being heard Thursday and Friday — is only the first part of South Africa’s case against Israel. Its bigger case, to be argued in due course, is that Israel has violated the Genocide Convention in a number of ways, including by committing acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.

South Africa had already set out its case in a detailed 84-page application, submitted to the court in December. What was new, or highlighted, in the oral submissions on Thursday was an anticipation of possible arguments that would be coming from Israel’s side the next day.

Prof John Dugard SC, the leader of South Africa’s legal team, said the people of South Africa and Israel “both have a history of suffering”.