Genocide can never be justified, SA delegation tells world court
John Dugard said South Africa and Israel both have a history of suffering
“Genocide can never be justified — in any circumstances,” said Vaughan Lowe KC at the International Court of Justice on Thursday, on behalf of South Africa in its genocide case against Israel.
South Africa has asked the court to indicate “provisional measures”: binding, interim orders to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza, to stop killing and injuring Palestinians and to stop “deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about [their] destruction”.
The provisional measures hearing — which is being heard Thursday and Friday — is only the first part of South Africa’s case against Israel. Its bigger case, to be argued in due course, is that Israel has violated the Genocide Convention in a number of ways, including by committing acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.
South Africa had already set out its case in a detailed 84-page application, submitted to the court in December. What was new, or highlighted, in the oral submissions on Thursday was an anticipation of possible arguments that would be coming from Israel’s side the next day.
Prof John Dugard SC, the leader of South Africa’s legal team, said the people of South Africa and Israel “both have a history of suffering”.
No matter how outrageous or appalling an attack or provocation, genocide is never a permissible response. Every use of force, whether used in self-defence, or in enforcing an occupation, or in policing operations, must stay within the limits set by international lawProf Vaughan Lowe KC, counsel for South Africa
“Both states have become parties to the Genocide Convention in the determination to end human suffering,” he said. But Dugard sought to dispel any argument that the court did not have jurisdiction to entertain the case on the basis that there should have been further bilateral discussions between the two countries.
He said it was “incontrovertible” that a dispute existed between the countries: “South Africa strongly believes that what Israel is doing in Gaza amounts to genocide; Israel denies this and claims that such an accusation is legally and factually wrong and, moreover, is obscene.”
In saying genocide was never justifiable, Lowe was addressing the issue of self-defence: a possible argument by Israel that Israel’s actions are defensive, in the face of Hamas’ own attack, particularly the horrific attack of October 7 last year.
Lowe said: “No matter how outrageous or appalling an attack or provocation, genocide is never a permissible response. Every use of force, whether used in self-defence, or in enforcing an occupation, or in policing operations, must stay within the limits set by international law.”
Lowe dealt with why South Africa has asked the court to order that Israel immediately suspend its military operations. “Israel says that Palestine and Palestinians are not its target, and that its aim is to destroy Hamas. But months of continuous bombing ... and cutting off food and water and electricity and communications to an entire population, cannot credibly be argued to be [a] manhunt for members of Hamas,” he said.