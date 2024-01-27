Unidentified gunmen have killed nine foreign nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semiofficial Iranian Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.
Mehr said no individuals or groups claimed responsibility for the shootings in the restless region.
Reuters
Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan border
Image: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
