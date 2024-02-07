Former British pop singer Gary Glitter, who shot to fame in the 1970s as a “glam rock” star but was later convicted of child sex crimes, lost a bid to be released from prison on parole, officials said on Wednesday.
Glitter, 79, whose real name is Paul Gadd, rose to prominence with the hit song Rock and Roll and became renowned for his figure-hugging shiny silver jump suits and platform shoes.
But he was later convicted of child sex abuse offences, including indecently assaulting three girls, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015. He was released in February 2023, but was returned to jail the next month for breaching the conditions of his release.
After a hearing last month, the parole board said it had concluded he should not be allowed out of prison.
“After considering the circumstances of his offending, the lack of progress made while in custody and on licence, and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release would be safe for the protection of the public,” the board said in a summary.
It said Gadd would be eligible for another review “in due course”, but if not released would serve the remainder of his sentence behind bars until 2031.
Ex-pop star Gary Glitter loses parole bid: Sex offender 'not safe' for release
