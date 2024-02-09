World

Putin says a swap deal to free WSJ reporter Gershkovich might be possible

09 February 2024 - 09:59 By David Ljunggren
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Thursday that it might be possible to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is awaiting trial on spying charges, in exchange for a Russian prisoner.

Putin, speaking to US television host Tucker Carlson, said Russian and American special services were discussing the case and had made some progress.

The Russian president suggested that in return, Moscow wanted Germany to free Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the 2019 murder of a Chechen dissident in Berlin.

Gershkovich was arrested on March 29, 2023 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and accused of trying to obtain defence secrets. He and his newspaper strongly reject the charges and the US government has designated him as wrongfully detained.

"We are willing to solve it but there are certain terms being discussed via special services channels. I believe an agreement can be reached," said Putin, stressing that Russia's partners needed to take what he called reciprocal steps.

"There have been many successful examples of these talks crowned with success. Probably this is going to be crowned with success as well but we have to come to an agreement," said Putin, who was speaking through an interpreter.

Russia and the United States have agreed high-profile prisoner swaps in the past - most recently in December 2022 when Moscow traded Brittney Griner, a US basketball star convicted of a drugs offence in Russia, for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

Putin, without mentioning Krasikov by name, referred to a person who "due to patriotic sentiments, eliminated a bandit in one of the European capitals".

Last month a Moscow court extended Gershkovich's custody by two months. Putin said the reporter had been "caught red handed when he was secretly getting confidential information".

Reuters

READ MORE:

Putin, in rare US interview, says Russia has no interest in wider war

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that aired on Thursday that Russia will fight for its interests "to the end" but has no ...
News
51 minutes ago

Russian national pleads guilty to US cybercrime charges

A Russian national who was extradited to the US from South Korea earlier this year pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal charges stemming from his ...
News
2 months ago

Moscow court extends US reporter's pretrial detention by 3 months: Ifax

A Moscow court on Thursday extended the pretrial detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months, the Interfax news agency ...
News
5 months ago

New hearing due for US reporter Gershkovich, Russia considers US visit request

US reporter Evan Gershkovich faced a new hearing in Moscow on Thursday over his detention for alleged espionage, and Russia said it was considering a ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Forfeiture unit attaches R3m in property linked to gold syndicate South Africa
  2. Soweto tremor: Quakes are light and fewer, say experts South Africa
  3. Businesses, residential complexes in Midrand owe City Power R360m South Africa
  4. Assassinated Rand Water exec Teboho Joala 'knew his time had come', says ... South Africa
  5. Volkswagen may build a new half-ton bakkie in South Africa news

Latest Videos

AKA's murder: one year later and no arrests...What happened?
Sona was 'underwhelming; unimpressive': Politicians bash president's speech