World

In an unusual move China offers to back Hungary in security matters

19 February 2024 - 08:30 By Liz Lee and Ryan Woo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hungary, a Russian ally, has worked to dilute its dependence on Western countries under Prime Minister Viktor Orban. File photo.
Hungary, a Russian ally, has worked to dilute its dependence on Western countries under Prime Minister Viktor Orban. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

China offered to support long-time strategic partner Hungary on public security issues, going beyond trade and investment relations, during a rare meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, while Nato struggles to expand its network in Europe.

China hopes to deepen law enforcement and security ties with Hungary as the two mark their 75th year of diplomatic relations, public security minister Wang Xiaohong told Orban last week, the official Xinhua news agency said.

During a visit to Budapest, Wang said he hoped such efforts would be "a new highlight of bilateral relations" in areas such as combating terrorism and transnational crimes.

They would also encompass security and law enforcement capacity building under President Xi Jinping's belt and road Initiative, which aims to link China with the world through trade and infrastructure links.

Wang also met interior minister Sandor Pinter and signed documents on law enforcement and security co-operation, Xinhua said on Sunday, but did not give details.

China's security assurance comes as Hungary, a Russian ally, has worked to dilute its dependence on Western countries in the past decade under Orban, recently resisting pressure to approve the expansion of Nato in Europe.

Turkey set to approve Sweden's Nato membership bid after long delay

Turkey's parliament is widely expected to approve Sweden's Nato membership bid on Tuesday, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expanding the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Hungary is the only Nato state that has not ratified Sweden's application to join the security bloc.

China has been critical of Nato, especially after the bloc said last year Beijing had challenged its interests, security and values with its "ambitions and coercive policies".

Chinese state media have called Nato a "grave" challenge to global peace and stability.

The security pact with Hungary represents a diplomatic win for China in the EU as the bloc weighs its ties with the world's second-largest economy over differences on human rights, trade imbalances and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The central European country's growing affinity to Beijing has already put a wedge in the EU's collective front.

On several occasions, Hungary has stood aside or opposed EU positions critical of China on issues such as human rights, and welcomed Chinese investments despite the EU's call for members to align relations with China in line with those of the bloc.

Hungary is home to Huawei Technologies' largest logistics and manufacturing base outside China, despite European Commission warnings the telecom giant poses a risk to EU security.

Since 2016, Huawei has partnered with Shanghai-based artificial intelligence firm Yitu Technology to work on solutions for smart cities to enhance public safety and policing with the use of AI and surveillance.

Hungary will soon host Chinese carmaker BYD's first European factory.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hungary far-right would lay claim to neighbouring region, if Ukraine loses war

Hungary's far-right Our Homeland party would lay claim to a western region of Ukraine that is home to about 150,000 ethnic Hungarians if Ukraine ...
News
3 weeks ago

Kyiv official wants Hungarian, Ukrainian leaders to meet over EU membership bid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff on Wednesday said he wanted to arrange a meeting between the Ukrainian and Hungarian leaders ...
News
2 months ago

Three migrants die in shoot-out on Serbia's border with Hungary

Three migrants died in a shoot-out near Serbia's border with Hungary early on Friday, local media reported, along an EU entry route increasingly used ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. State obtains order to preserve R700k found in car of Northern Cape public ... South Africa
  2. School pupils take to the skies in project opening doors for a new generation ... South Africa
  3. Cops who raised alarm on Dr Magudumana’s crimes and caught Rosemary Ndlovu get ... South Africa
  4. Suspects on most wanted list killed in shoot-out with police in KZN South Africa
  5. Shop employee ‘shot in the legs with rifle’ by irate customer in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5