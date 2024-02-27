Top Putin ally meets Cuba's Raúl Castro to discuss security co-operation

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin, has met Cuba's former leader Raúl Castro to discuss security co-operation, the Interfax news agency reported.
“Various issues of Russian-Cuban co-operation in the field of security were discussed,” Russia's security council said in a statement cited by Interfax.
“Nikolai Patrushev assured Raúl Castro that Moscow remains committed to the spirit of strategic partnership between the two countries,” it said.
The war in Ukraine has triggered the worst crisis in Russia's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, according to Russian and US diplomats.
After the West slapped what US and European leaders cast as the toughest sanctions ever imposed on a major economy, Russia has turned away from Europe and the US and has boosted ties with countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
Putin has an invitation to visit Cuba.
Reuters
