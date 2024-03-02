World

Nicaragua files case at World Court against Germany for aiding Israel

02 March 2024 - 10:20 By Stephanie van den Berg and Bart Meijer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel after accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 26, 2024.
Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel after accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, on January 26, 2024.
Image: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters

Nicaragua has filed a case at the International Court of Justice against Germany for giving financial and military aid to Israel and for defunding the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), the UN's top court said on Friday.

Nicaragua asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to issue emergency measures requiring Berlin to stop its military aid to Israel. The court usually sets a date for a hearing on any requested emergency measures within weeks of a case being filed.

According to Nicaragua's claim Germany is violating the 1948 genocide convention and the 1949 Geneva convention on the laws of war in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It builds on the case South Africa brought against Israel for allegedly committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Last month the ICJ said South Africa's claims that Israel violated the genocide convention were not implausible and ordered emergency measures, including a call for Israel to halt any potential acts of genocide in Gaza.

Under the genocide treaty countries not only agree not to commit genocide but also to the prevent and punish any possible genocide. It also makes complicity in genocide and attempting a genocide a violation of the treaty.

Germany is one of the largest arms exporters to Israel together with the US.

Reuters

MORE:

IN FULL | Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC at the International Court of Justice

Statement by Ms Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh KC, Counsel and Advocate for the Republic of South Africa to the International Court of Justice
Politics
1 month ago

After threats and abuse, British legislators question their safety over Gaza

It was 10 minutes of shouted accusations of being a "genocide enabler" and having "blood on your hands" that made a British lawmaker fear for his ...
News
3 days ago

WHO completes second Gaza hospital evacuation amid fighting

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it had completed a second evacuation mission from Gaza's Nasser Hospital but voiced concern for nearly ...
News
1 week ago

World Court to hear arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

The UN's top court on Monday opens a week of hearings on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories, with more than 50 ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. eThekwini acts against workers for damaging infrastructure, as residents left ... South Africa
  2. R1.3m spent for Mama Joy, Botha Msila Rugby World Cup visit South Africa
  3. POLL | Should sports 'superfans' cover their own expenses when going to matches? South Africa
  4. Woman denied bail in her father's murder case South Africa
  5. Fuel prices look set to soar in March news

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court