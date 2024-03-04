World

Germany's Scholz rules out Taurus missile deliveries if German soldiers involved

04 March 2024 - 13:45 By Andreas Rinke
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius speaks to the media following the recent revelation that Russian intelligence services had eavesdropped on a call between high-ranking German officers on March 3, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Image: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday ruled out arming Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles if German soldiers needed to be involved to help operate them.

"... you cannot deliver a weapons system that has a very wide reach and then not think about how control over the weapons system can take place,” he said at a school function.

“And if you want to have control and it's only possible if German soldiers are involved, that's out of the question for me.”

Germany has so far resisted sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, wary of being sucked into a direct confrontation with Russia. The issue escalated after Russian media on Friday published a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers were heard discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea.

Reuters

