World

Israeli students head back to school in town ravaged by Hamas

04 March 2024 - 10:08 By Herbert Villarraga
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sderot, which for years has been a frequent target of Palestinian rocket attacks, was one of the larger towns targeted by Hamas in the cross-border attack that sparked the war which has been raging in Gaza for nearly five months.
Sderot, which for years has been a frequent target of Palestinian rocket attacks, was one of the larger towns targeted by Hamas in the cross-border attack that sparked the war which has been raging in Gaza for nearly five months.
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images/ File photo

Cheerful music welcomed children apprehensively returning to school amid heavy security on Sunday in Sderot, one of the Israeli towns near the Gaza border attacked by Hamas on October 7.

Gunfire could be heard from the direction of Gaza, just a few kilometres away, as education officials said thousands of children are set to return this week to Sderot schools, after Israel's military said it was safe for them to do so.

“Very, very scary, but the children are strong and practised. There is also security here, we're being secured, soldiers, and it will be OK,” said Eti Irfan, one of the parents outside an elementary school in town.

Sderot, which for years has been a frequent target of Palestinian rocket attacks, was one of the larger towns targeted by Hamas in the cross-border attack that sparked the war which has been raging in Gaza for nearly five months.

It was the site of major street battles as Israeli forces tried to retake control from the Palestinian militant group.

“There is still fear of occasional shooting but the IDF promised that people can return to Sderot. Together with the mayor, together with the residents who I think really want to come back, we open Sderot's education system for all children,” said Education Minister Yoav Kisch.

Reuters

 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices look set to soar in March news
  2. eThekwini acts against workers for damaging infrastructure, as residents left ... South Africa
  3. Three dead, including student, in drive-by shooting in Braamfontein South Africa
  4. WATCH | AKA's alleged killers ordered to reveal faces in court South Africa
  5. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein