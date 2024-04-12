World

US House could vote again on surveillance bill, Republican lawmaker says

12 April 2024 - 09:00 By David Morgan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Republican Representative Eric Burlison told Reuters that a two-year bill would give Trump a chance to address FISA as president if he wins the White House in November.
Republican Representative Eric Burlison told Reuters that a two-year bill would give Trump a chance to address FISA as president if he wins the White House in November.
Image: 123RF/pixinoo

The US House of Representatives could vote again this week on controversial surveillance legislation, a Republican congressman said, after an initial attempt failed in the Republican-controlled chamber.

A modest overhaul of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, foundered in the House on Wednesday after Democratic and Republican critics, including former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, said it gave the government too much power to spy on American citizens.

At issue are elements of FISA that allow law enforcement to scan vast mountains of data scooped up by US intelligence agencies without first getting approval from a judge.

Congressman French Hill, a Republican who sits on the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees, said the House could vote on the legislation again on Friday, possibly with modifications.

Several House Republicans said the chamber might vote to extend the surveillance authority by two years, rather than five, as the legislation that failed on Wednesday would have done.

Republican Representative Eric Burlison told Reuters that a two-year bill would give Trump a chance to address FISA as president if he wins the White House in November.

"Let's give the next person that's elected president a chance to weigh in," Burlison said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

New intelligence bill gives civil society, and all citizens, much to fear

Cabinet’s recent approval of the 2023 General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (Gilab) is a troubling development that South Africans cannot afford ...
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago

Julian Assange wins temporary reprieve from extradition to US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States from Britain was put on hold on Tuesday after London's High Court said the United ...
News
2 weeks ago

Assange's plight demands as much attention as Navalny's

The glaring omission of the Wikileak's founder's story reveals a troubling disparity in how the media chooses to champion certain causes while ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | E-tolls are history but motorists must pay their outstanding debts news
  2. WATCH | New regulations make it easier for foreigners to work in SA: Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment ... South Africa
  4. Five lucky players win Powerball: Are you one of them? South Africa
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial
Emotional father of Luke Fleurs says family support keeps them going