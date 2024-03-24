Assange's plight demands as much attention as Navalny's
The glaring omission of the Wikileak's founder's story reveals a troubling disparity in how the media chooses to champion certain causes while neglecting others
24 March 2024 - 00:00
That societies can be measured by how they treat their vulnerable members, as Mahatma Gandhi purportedly remarked, has stood the test of time. While Gandhi may not have explicitly addressed the systemic nature of this treatment, this adage resonates in our current global discourse, particularly for advocates of truth, transparency and democratic access to information. In the information age, such principles are powerful tools for empowering the underprivileged...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.