A person was covered in flames outside the New York court building where former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial is under way, CNN reported on Friday.
Representatives for New York's fire and police departments as well as the mayor's office could not be immediately reached for comment.
The person on fire received medical attention and was taken from the area, said CNN reporters at the scene, adding that the circumstances of the fire were unclear. The smell of smoke and burning human flesh lingered in the air, they added.
The courthouse in New York City is already under heightened security given the former president's presence in the courtroom each day.
Reuters
Person engulfed in flames outside NY court where Trump trial under way, says CNN
Image: Brendan McDermid
Reuters
