South Africa

Captured fugitive in court for allegedly killing girlfriend and her son in 2022

19 April 2024 - 20:16 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sandra Mabaso was killed in August 2022, allegedly by her boyfriend who appeared in court on Friday.
Sandra Mabaso was killed in August 2022, allegedly by her boyfriend who appeared in court on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Lerato Sefekeri, who had been on the run since August 2022 after allegedly killing his girlfriend and her six-year-old son, appeared in the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday to face two counts of murder and arson.

Sefekeri, 45, was arrested in Thembisa, on Friday, April 12, after fleeing the scene of the alleged crime in Protea Glen on August 26 2022 after an argument with Sandra Mabaso.

A witness to the incident said she woke up and saw the suspect coming out of a room which was in flames, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

“She further saw the accused stabbing Mabaso and pushing her into the burning room. The accused then locked the room and threw the key away,” Mjonondwane said. 

Mabaso died at the scene and her son died in hospital. 

 The case was remanded until May 6 for a bail application. 

 TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Free State teacher accused of raping grade 12 pupil granted R3k bail

A Free State school teacher accused of raping a matric pupil has been granted R3,000 bail after his unopposed application.
News
14 hours ago

Fidelis Moema, co-accused in KPMG R16m bursary fraud case granted R50k bail

The Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court granted former KPMG employee Fidelis Moema and his co-accused bail on Friday.
News
11 hours ago

Bail application pending for Pinetown soldier accused of killing wife

The bail application for Pinetown soldier Lwanda Zungu, who is charged with shooting his wife Tania multiple times at their home in January, is ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Woman who ‘got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m SAPS tenders’ to return ... South Africa
  2. Shock as metro cop appears in court instead of reporting for duty South Africa
  3. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  4. Fidelis Moema, co-accused in KPMG R16m bursary fraud case granted R50k bail South Africa
  5. Israel attacks Iran, sources say, drones reported over Isfahan World

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...