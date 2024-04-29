Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will announce his decision on his possible resignation at 11am, local time, an hour earlier than previously announced his office said on Monday morning.
It will be a televised reading statement.
Sanchez, 52, surprised both foes and allies when he said on Wednesday he was taking several days away from public duty to consider quitting.
He made his announcement on the same day a court said it would investigate his wife, Begona Gomez, for influence peddling and business corruption, allegations he said were false and orchestrated by his conservative opponents.
Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez will announce decision on resignation at 11am
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
