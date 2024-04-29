World

Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez will announce decision on resignation at 11am

29 April 2024 - 10:15 By Belén Carreño
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People march to show support for Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2024.
People march to show support for Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will announce his decision on his possible resignation at 11am, local time, an hour earlier than previously announced his office said on Monday morning.

It will be a televised reading statement.

Sanchez, 52, surprised both foes and allies when he said on Wednesday he was taking several days away from public duty to consider quitting.

He made his announcement on the same day a court said it would investigate his wife, Begona Gomez, for influence peddling and business corruption, allegations he said were false and orchestrated by his conservative opponents.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Young graduate who stood at traffic lights in search of work lands her 'dream' ... South Africa
  2. Hunt for owner of Joburg warehouse after minerals worth R15m found South Africa
  3. Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects South Africa
  4. Travellers at Cape Town International Airport could be affected by e-hailing ... South Africa
  5. Police search for four suspects after 15-year-old Limpopo girl gang-raped South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi