Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

06 May 2024 - 07:19 By Jennifer Rigby
Extreme weather events linked to climate change can cause food insecurity, leaving undernourished children more vulnerable to killer diseases such as measles and cholera. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Three of the biggest global health funders have joined forces for the first time in a $300m (R5.5bn) partnership aimed at tackling the linked impacts of climate change, malnutrition and infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

The Novo Nordisk Foundation, Wellcome and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced the research partnership, focused particularly on finding affordable solutions for people in low- and middle-income countries, in Denmark on Monday.

Each will put $100m (R1.8bn)  into the three-year initiative.

A key aim is to "break down barriers between often isolated areas of research", said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

For example, Covid-19 showed obesity can be a risk factor for the severity of some infectious diseases, while extreme weather events linked to climate change can cause food insecurity, leaving undernourished children more vulnerable to killer diseases such as measles and cholera.

WATCH | Bhekisisa: #COP28 – How will climate change affect HIV spread?

Climate change threatens to undo much of the world’s decades-long progress made in slowing down new HIV infections, experts warn.
5 months ago

The partners said advances in nutritional science and understanding the gut microbiome opened the door to understanding more about "the impact over- and under-nutrition have on all aspects of health and development".

The Novo Nordisk Foundation has a controlling interest in the drugmaker Novo Nordisk , whose blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy has brought in billions for the foundation since its launch in 2021.

The partners said the initiative was important given faltering global attention to health post-pandemic.

Wellcome CEO John-Arne Røttingen also said it was about tackling "market failures" and signalling a global commitment to equitable access to medical advances.

The funding will include support for researchers based in low- and middle-income countries, and the partners said they are on the lookout for private, philanthropic and public partners.

“The most effective solutions to pressing challenges often emerge from the very communities they affect,” said Catherine Kyobutungi, executive director of the African Population and Health Research Center, a leading scientific research institution.

Reuters

BHEKISISA | Why 32,000 South African could die if we don't switch to greener power earlier

The draft of South Africa’s new energy plan could throw a spanner in the works when it comes to lowering its contribution to global warming by 2050, ...
1 month ago

Global child mortality rates dropped in 2022 but progress is slow, says UN

The number of children globally who died before their fifth birthday dropped to a record low of 4.9-million in 2022, but that represents one death ...
1 month ago

Extreme climate, droughts may influence increase in HIV: study

Women in rural areas which have recently experienced drought have increased odds of being infected with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa as they are also ...
2 months ago
