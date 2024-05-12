World

Death toll from Afghanistan floods rises to 315, Taliban ministry says

12 May 2024 - 10:34 By Mohammad Yunus Yawar and Charlotte Greenfield
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A boy looks on while standing next to a wheelbarrow, in the aftermath of floods following heavy rain, in Sheikh Jalal District, Baghlan province, Afghanistan May 11 2024.
A boy looks on while standing next to a wheelbarrow, in the aftermath of floods following heavy rain, in Sheikh Jalal District, Baghlan province, Afghanistan May 11 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Sayed Hassib

The Taliban-run ministry for refugees said on Sunday the death toll from flooding in northern Afghanistan was 315 with more than 1,600 people injured.

The interior ministry had said on Sunday the official death toll from the flash floods that hit on Friday due to heavy rains was 153 but expected to rise.

The refugee ministry, in a post on social media platform X, cited figures from its provincial office in northern Baghlan province.

Thousands of homes have been damaged and livestock wiped out, the refugee ministry said. Humanitarian organisations have said healthcare facilities and vital infrastructure like water have been damaged by the floods.

Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters and is considered by the UN to be one of countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The country has faced an aid shortfall after the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in 2021, and development aid that formed the backbone of government finances was cut. That has worsened in subsequent years as foreign governments face global competing crises and due to condemnation of Taliban restrictions on Afghan women from aid work.

The Taliban's economy minister Din Mohammad Hanif in a statement on Sunday called on the UN, humanitarian agencies and private business to provide support to those affected by the floods.

Reuters

READ MORE

Russia says it is working on removing Taliban from its terrorist list

Russia said on Tuesday it had important matters to discuss with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders and was working to remove the Taliban from its list of ...
News
1 month ago

Rescuers race to reach those trapped by floods in China's Guangdong

Rescuers on boats in China's flood-ravaged Guangdong province raced to evacuate trapped residents, carrying some elderly people by piggyback from ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Emergency incident at OR Tambo responded to efficiently and effectively': Acsa South Africa
  2. Jocelyn Motsuenyane dies a day after burying her husband South Africa
  3. Limpopo shop assistant who bagged R16m Lotto jackpot wants to build her family ... South Africa
  4. Inflatable boats seized at South Africa/Zimbabwe border South Africa
  5. South African working on cruiseliner 'stabs people with medical scissors' South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...