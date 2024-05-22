Luyanda Botha, the man serving life for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court this month for the attempted rape of a 21-year-old woman five years before he killed Mrwetyana.
The National Prosecuting Authority said the alleged incident happened in June 2014 at a nursing college in Athlone.
“The state alleges Botha visited a woman at the institution but found the victim who was taking a bath at the time. He attempted to rape her but she fought him off. He was later arrested,” the NPA said.
It was alleged that the woman had laid a case against Botha.
“What happened is that when it was before court, the complainant did not attend court and the court refused to grant the state a further postponement. The charges were reinstated after he was sentenced for the Uyinene case,” the NPA clarified.
The victim has already testified and another witness is expected to be called to the stand when the matter returns to court on June 7.
Mrwetyana, 19, was raped and killed by Botha at the Clareinch Post Office before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.
Her death sparked nationwide outrage and protest.
TimesLIVE
Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer in court for attempted rape case from 2014
The complainant did not attend court and the matter was dropped
Image: Philani Nombembe
Luyanda Botha, the man serving life for the rape and murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court this month for the attempted rape of a 21-year-old woman five years before he killed Mrwetyana.
The National Prosecuting Authority said the alleged incident happened in June 2014 at a nursing college in Athlone.
“The state alleges Botha visited a woman at the institution but found the victim who was taking a bath at the time. He attempted to rape her but she fought him off. He was later arrested,” the NPA said.
It was alleged that the woman had laid a case against Botha.
“What happened is that when it was before court, the complainant did not attend court and the court refused to grant the state a further postponement. The charges were reinstated after he was sentenced for the Uyinene case,” the NPA clarified.
The victim has already testified and another witness is expected to be called to the stand when the matter returns to court on June 7.
Mrwetyana, 19, was raped and killed by Botha at the Clareinch Post Office before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.
Her death sparked nationwide outrage and protest.
TimesLIVE
Sean 'Diddy' Combs apologises after video depicting attack on ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura
‘Only I can take on drug lords and mafias’: Former gang boss Gayton McKenzie
Our police have to fight fire with fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos