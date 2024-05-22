World

Haiti police to head security mission set to deploy by end of May, transition council says

22 May 2024 - 10:40 By Kylie Madry and Harold Isaac
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Last year, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution authorising the mission's deployment. However, progress has lagged as Haiti has fallen into further chaos, which saw interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry pushed out and an interim council installed in April.
Last year, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution authorising the mission's deployment. However, progress has lagged as Haiti has fallen into further chaos, which saw interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry pushed out and an interim council installed in April.
Image: Ralph Tedy Erol/REUTERS/ File photo

Haiti's national police force will take charge of a much-awaited UN-backed security mission set to launch by the end of this month, Haiti's transition council said on Tuesday.

Police will oversee the force, meant to wrest back control over large swathes of Haiti from gangs, and will make decisions on its “makeup, objectives, rules of engagement and health measures,” the transition council said on X.

Last year, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution authorising the mission's deployment. However, progress has lagged as Haiti has fallen into further chaos, which saw interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry pushed out and an interim council installed in April.

Kenya has offered 1,000 officers to lead the force, though their deployment has been repeatedly delayed by legal challenges despite construction on a base to house them under way.

Kenyan President William Ruto will visit Washington this week to meet US President Joe Biden. The two are expected to speak about Haiti.

Jamaica, the Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Bangladesh have also pledged personnel to the force.

Other foreign governments have been reluctant to take part in the mission. Many Haitians have also been wary of international interventions after previous UN missions left behind a devastating cholera epidemic and sex abuse scandals.

“Haiti, through the Haitian National Police, will have overall control over the mission on the ground,” the transition council said, adding it “should be deployed before the end of May.”

Haiti's police are up against heavily armed gangs, worsening humanitarian conditions and lack equipment and infrastructure. Some 80 police officers were killed in action, died in accidents or disappeared last year, according to a union report.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Haiti's capital under gang attacks ahead of government transition

Armed gangs launched fresh attacks on parts of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince ahead of the installation of a transitional council set to usher in a ...
News
4 weeks ago

Hundreds of rights groups urge US to stop deporting Haitians fleeing gang war

Nearly 500 immigration and human rights organisations signed a letter urging the US government to halt deportations of Haitians and expand migration ...
News
1 month ago

Haiti suspected gang members set on fire as conflict spreads to capital suburb

Suspected gang members were killed during an attack on the Petion-Ville neighborhood on the southern outskirts of Haiti's capital, as a clash with ...
News
2 months ago

Ten killed in Port-au-Prince suburb as tensions rise in Haiti

At least ten people were killed in a wealthy suburb of Haiti's capital on Monday, there were reports of looting, and thefts of electricity equipment ...
News
2 months ago

Tensions rise in Haiti as leadership remains in balance

Residents braced for another tense night in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, as attacks continued across parts of the city in the aftermath of the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 6,000-foot fall, passengers fly into overhead cabins on Singapore Airlines ... World
  2. Cape Town man who scooped R16.8m in Lotto Plus 2 jackpot has no plans to splash ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | South Africa returns to Chelsea flower show (and wins) South Africa
  5. Two killed in N12 multi-vehicle pile-up South Africa

Latest Videos

Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections
Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...