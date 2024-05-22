Haiti's national police force will take charge of a much-awaited UN-backed security mission set to launch by the end of this month, Haiti's transition council said on Tuesday.
Police will oversee the force, meant to wrest back control over large swathes of Haiti from gangs, and will make decisions on its “makeup, objectives, rules of engagement and health measures,” the transition council said on X.
Last year, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution authorising the mission's deployment. However, progress has lagged as Haiti has fallen into further chaos, which saw interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry pushed out and an interim council installed in April.
Kenya has offered 1,000 officers to lead the force, though their deployment has been repeatedly delayed by legal challenges despite construction on a base to house them under way.
Kenyan President William Ruto will visit Washington this week to meet US President Joe Biden. The two are expected to speak about Haiti.
Jamaica, the Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Bangladesh have also pledged personnel to the force.
Other foreign governments have been reluctant to take part in the mission. Many Haitians have also been wary of international interventions after previous UN missions left behind a devastating cholera epidemic and sex abuse scandals.
“Haiti, through the Haitian National Police, will have overall control over the mission on the ground,” the transition council said, adding it “should be deployed before the end of May.”
Haiti's police are up against heavily armed gangs, worsening humanitarian conditions and lack equipment and infrastructure. Some 80 police officers were killed in action, died in accidents or disappeared last year, according to a union report.
Reuters
Haiti police to head security mission set to deploy by end of May, transition council says
Image: Ralph Tedy Erol/REUTERS/ File photo
Haiti's national police force will take charge of a much-awaited UN-backed security mission set to launch by the end of this month, Haiti's transition council said on Tuesday.
Police will oversee the force, meant to wrest back control over large swathes of Haiti from gangs, and will make decisions on its “makeup, objectives, rules of engagement and health measures,” the transition council said on X.
Last year, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution authorising the mission's deployment. However, progress has lagged as Haiti has fallen into further chaos, which saw interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry pushed out and an interim council installed in April.
Kenya has offered 1,000 officers to lead the force, though their deployment has been repeatedly delayed by legal challenges despite construction on a base to house them under way.
Kenyan President William Ruto will visit Washington this week to meet US President Joe Biden. The two are expected to speak about Haiti.
Jamaica, the Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Bangladesh have also pledged personnel to the force.
Other foreign governments have been reluctant to take part in the mission. Many Haitians have also been wary of international interventions after previous UN missions left behind a devastating cholera epidemic and sex abuse scandals.
“Haiti, through the Haitian National Police, will have overall control over the mission on the ground,” the transition council said, adding it “should be deployed before the end of May.”
Haiti's police are up against heavily armed gangs, worsening humanitarian conditions and lack equipment and infrastructure. Some 80 police officers were killed in action, died in accidents or disappeared last year, according to a union report.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Haiti's capital under gang attacks ahead of government transition
Hundreds of rights groups urge US to stop deporting Haitians fleeing gang war
Haiti suspected gang members set on fire as conflict spreads to capital suburb
Ten killed in Port-au-Prince suburb as tensions rise in Haiti
Tensions rise in Haiti as leadership remains in balance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos