Hunter Biden's criminal tax trial delayed to September 5

23 May 2024 - 10:00 By Tom Hals
Hunter Biden next month will become the first child of a sitting president to go on trial in a felony case. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The start of the criminal tax trial for President Joe Biden's son was postponed until September 5 from June 20, which Hunter Biden's legal team requested because of conflicts with a separate criminal trial in Delaware.

Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell had argued to US district judge Mark Scarsi in Los Angeles that the start of a trial on criminal gun charges in Delaware on June 3 created overlap with pretrial deadlines in the criminal tax case.

In addition, Lowell said in court filings he has been pursuing two appeals after Scarsi and the judge in Delaware refused to dismiss the criminal indictments.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the charges in both criminal cases.

Hunter Biden next month will become the first child of a sitting president to go on trial in a felony case.

The department of justice charged Hunter Biden in December with failing to pay $1.4m in taxes between 2016 and 2019, while allegedly spending millions of dollars on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other big-ticket items.

