Mashaba, DA using xenophobia 'like Trump' says rights group

Mayor Herman Mashaba’s attitude is ‘very scary’.

Throughout Mashaba’s term in office‚ he has been accused of fuelling xenophobia by making unconstitutional statements about foreign people living in the city.

The Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF) says these statements are “reckless” and “fire kindling”. In a statement released earlier this month‚ the ADF said that it worried these remarks “may incite more xenophobic violence”.

Mashaba has been quoted widely saying that “foreigners‚ whether legal or illegal‚ are not the responsibility of the city” and that “[the city of Johannesburg] will only provide accommodation exclusively to South Africans”.

Mashaba plans to clean up the city centre to invigorate economic growth. To do so‚ Mashaba aims to “expropriate” run-down buildings in the city centre to sell them to private investors‚ evicting residents “by force” if necessary.