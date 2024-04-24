Politics

Wenzeni uZuma? He stole and rendered country useless, says Bheki Mtolo

24 April 2024 - 12:46 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo in the spotlight.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo in the spotlight.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo is in the spotlight this week after describing former president Jacob Zuma's tenure as having “rendered the country useless” through affiliating with the corruption-accused Gupta brothers.

Mtolo made the remarks during an election debate at a hall in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, after the MK Party's Kwazi Mbanjwa said there was nothing sinister about Zuma's affiliation with the Guptas during his presidency. Mbanjwa said the Guptas came to South Africa when president Nelson Mandela was the head of state and claimed they were endorsed by former president Thabo Mbeki. 

“It is true the Guptas came to our country while Mandela and Mbeki were presidents. The difference is they did not steal with the Guptas. What Zuma did, he took our country and handed it to the Guptas. He [allegedly] stole with the Guptas and rendered our country useless. That is the difference. Zuma broke the neck of our country,” Mtolo said.

His remarks caused MK Party supporters to sing “Wenzeni uZuma?” (What has Zuma done wrong?) but Mtolo did not stop talking.

'He is no longer a member': Mbalula on Zuma's ANC membership

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says former president Jacob Zuma is no longer a member of the ANC, though the party has not officially expelled ...
Politics
1 day ago

This was not the first time Mtolo criticised Zuma's presidency. In January he said the ANC lost votes during Zuma's tenure.

“We lost a lot of votes. The ANC won the elections in 1994 when Mandela was a candidate. In 1999 it received more votes when Thabo Mbeki ran for presidency. In 2004, the ANC got 69%, then it went down in 2009.

“This thing of saying ANC support went down since Ramaphosa took charge is lies. The ANC started losing support in 2009 when Zuma was president.”

IEC ANC vote stats from 1999 to 2019: 

  • 1999: 10.6-million (66 %); 

  • 2004: 10.8-million (69.6%);

  • 2009: 11.6-million (65.9%);

  • 2014: 11.4-million (62%); and

  • 2019: 10-million (57.5%).

 

Courtesy of SABC News

PODCAST | Zuma is out for revenge and has nothing to lose

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has died – see his last message

Former Tshwane mayor, 'apostle' and plant scientist Murunwa Makwarela has died after a short illness.
Politics
1 day ago

Bheki Mtolo takes a dig at Jacob Zuma, uses rape, Nkandlagate analogies

KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo used a rape victim analogy saying people “who speak the truth get labelled and called names” during a speech ...
Politics
3 months ago

ANC to appeal MK trademark ruling, says judge dabbled in politics

The ANC will appeal the Durban high court’s rejection of its bid to stop former president Jacob Zuma’s new party from using the Umkhonto we Sizwe ...
Politics
2 days ago

ConCourt directs Zuma and MK party to respond to Electoral Commission by Thursday

Directions from the apex court come as judgment from the Electoral Court is awaited
News
1 day ago

Zuma apologises for MK Party rally flop in Gqeberha

Former president Jacob Zuma's MK Party found it hard to crack one of the ANC's strongholds, the Eastern Cape, at the weekend as the party's first ...
Politics
1 week ago

TOM EATON | The DA has gifted RISE much more than the best PR guru ever could

The official opposition's decision to go after Songezo Zibi and his RISE Msanzi party is so strange
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wenzeni uZuma? He stole and rendered country useless, says Bheki Mtolo Politics
  2. Attempt to serve warrant on Joburg city manager Floyd Brink at home is 'abuse ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Malema changes tune on vote rigging as elections loom Politics
  4. SA calls for probe after reports of mass graves of Palestinian civilians in Gaza Politics
  5. Multi-Party Charter unveils social welfare plan to tackle poverty Politics

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...