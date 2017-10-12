The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) will on Thursday attach properties belonging to ANC Amathole regional secretary Teris Ntutu and deceased Butterworth businessman Sive Nombembe.

This in an effort to recoup some of the taxpayers' monies lost in the alleged Mnquma Municipality R10-million refuse bag tender fraud.

The AFU will also attach the property of Zanele Mbewu‚ who was the municipality's asset manager when the controversial tender was awarded.

The restraint order was granted by the Grahamstown High Court in favour of the AFU‚ NPA spokesman Luxolo Tyali said.

AFU officials will swoop on two houses worth R1.6-million in Butterworth‚ registered in Nombembe's name and fully paid up‚ together with flats in Ibika township opposite Walter Sisulu University.

Nombembe's furniture in the two houses will also be attached‚ along with a Nissan truck‚ a Mitsubishi truck‚ a Ford Ranger‚ a silver Mercedes Benz C290‚ grey Mercedes Benz Viano‚ white Isuzu F-series and 11 trailers.

Money from his three bank accounts has also been preserved by the AFU.

Curator Michael Tim Koe has been appointed to take control of the properties‚ pending the outcome of a forfeiture application.

Nombembe's appointed executor of his estate has been given 14 days to file notice of his/her intention to oppose the making of the forfeiture order.

Zanele Patience Mbewu's silver Toyota Avanza valued at R115,000 has also been attached. Ntutu's property to be attached is valued at R250,000.

- DispatchLIVE