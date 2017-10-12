Politics

Authorities to seize assets of Eastern Cape ANC leader

12 October 2017 - 11:21 By Zwanga E. Mukhuthu
Eastern Cape businessman and ANC Youth League member in Mnquma Municipality Sive Nombembe was killed in a car crash outside East London.
Eastern Cape businessman and ANC Youth League member in Mnquma Municipality Sive Nombembe was killed in a car crash outside East London.
Image: VIA FACEBOOK/ SIVE NOMBEMBE

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) will on Thursday attach properties belonging to ANC Amathole regional secretary Teris Ntutu and deceased Butterworth businessman Sive Nombembe.

This in an effort to recoup some of the taxpayers' monies lost in the alleged Mnquma Municipality R10-million refuse bag tender fraud.

The AFU will also attach the property of Zanele Mbewu‚ who was the municipality's asset manager when the controversial tender was awarded.

The restraint order was granted by the Grahamstown High Court in favour of the AFU‚ NPA spokesman Luxolo Tyali said.

AFU officials will swoop on two houses worth R1.6-million in Butterworth‚ registered in Nombembe's name and fully paid up‚ together with flats in Ibika township opposite Walter Sisulu University.

Nombembe's furniture in the two houses will also be attached‚ along with a Nissan truck‚ a Mitsubishi truck‚ a Ford Ranger‚ a silver Mercedes Benz C290‚ grey Mercedes Benz Viano‚ white Isuzu F-series and 11 trailers.

Money from his three bank accounts has also been preserved by the AFU.

Curator Michael Tim Koe has been appointed to take control of the properties‚ pending the outcome of a forfeiture application.

Nombembe's appointed executor of his estate has been given 14 days to file notice of his/her intention to oppose the making of the forfeiture order.

Zanele Patience Mbewu's silver Toyota Avanza valued at R115,000 has also been attached. Ntutu's property to be attached is valued at R250,000.

- DispatchLIVE

Eastern Cape ANCYL provincial conference claims 'not true': Ndabeni

ANCYL Provincial Task Team convenor Mziwonke Ndabeni in the Eastern Cape has dismissed as "not true" swirling rumours by Youth League members that ...
Politics
21 days ago

ANCYL member and businessman killed in accident

Eastern Cape businessman and ANC Youth League member Sive Nombembe was killed in a horrific car crash in the early hours of Saturday outside East ...
News
25 days ago

Most read

  1. Fire Zuma! Gordhan says Ramaphosa must act immediately if he wins ANC leadership Politics
  2. Authorities to seize assets of Eastern Cape ANC leader Politics
  3. ANC split 'best thing' for SA says Zackie Achmat Politics
  4. New Eskom boss speaks out on nepotism allegations Politics
  5. Nkandla architect 'one step away' from court Politics

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
'Her lunch wasn't touched': Mother of toddler swept away by KZN storm
X