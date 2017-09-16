Eastern Cape businessman and ANC Youth League member Sive Nombembe was killed in a horrific car crash in the early hours of Saturday outside East London.

According to police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku‚ the accident happened between Komga and East London. Nombembe‚ 31‚ was killed when his Mercedes-Benz collided head on with a truck.

An unnamed 32-year-old man believed to be Nombembe's friend also died in the same accident‚ Mzuku said. He was travelling with Nombembe from the direction of Mthatha towards East London.

Mzuku said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by the Blue Water police. “The cause of the accident is still unknown. Investigation continues.”

Two occupants of the truck were uninjured.