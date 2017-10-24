President Jacob Zuma has attacked a report released by former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ accusing her of passing the buck by not completing an investigation into allegations of state capture.

Madonsela blamed the unfinished investigation on a lack of funds and recommended that a commission of inquiry be appointed to probe the allegations further.

But Zuma's lawyer‚ advocate Ismail Semenya‚ dismissed that argument as legally flawed.

Semenya told the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday that Madonsela had effectively delegated her constitutional responsibilities to a commission of inquiry.

Semenya said instead of making findings and ordering remedial action‚ Madonsela had directed the president to appoint a commission of inquiry.

Deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba asked whether Madonsela's explanation that her office had no resources to investigate such a complex matter did not suffice.