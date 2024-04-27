Politics

MK Party expels 'founder' and four others

Jabulani Khumalo had registered the party

27 April 2024 - 10:02
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma received a mobile stage and cars to use for campaigning at his homestead in Nkandla.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The MK Party has expelled its founding leader Jabulani Khumalo and four other members in the latest round of a party purge.

Khumalo, who registered the MK Party — on Jacob Zuma's instruction and on his behalf according to a party statement — is no longer a member.

He was expelled with four other leaders. The party attributed this action to “cleansing” itself of rogue elements.

“At a meeting held by the national leadership core, and in light of the attempts by external forces to destabilise the MK Party, whose aim is to advance a revolution of the people, the national leadership core has taken a decision to expel these comrades,” party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said in a statement.

Ndhlela said the decision was made in the interest of “all patriotic South Africans that want to see change”. 

“We urge all MK members to be disciplined and trust the leadership as we work towards gaining support for a campaign that will emancipate the downtrodden people of our country,” he added. 

Khumalo was expelled with Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng and Rochelle Davidson.

TimesLIVE

