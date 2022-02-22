'A prosperous SA and ANC cannot coexist in one space': Mashaba hits back at Mbeki's claims

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on former president Thabo Mbeki's claim that SA would be “ungovernable” if the ANC collapsed.

Mbeki sparked a major debate over the weekend when he told ANC delegates in the Free State: “If the ANC collapsed today, ceased to exist, this country would become ungovernable simply because of the influence of the party.”

He said the ruling party owed it to the nation to sort itself out and should focus on service delivery, not a leadership race.