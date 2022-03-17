WATCH | 'I fear f*k*l': Ramaphosa tells Malema when quizzed about firing Bheki Cele

“I fear f*k*l.”

This was the bold response EFF leader Julius Malema received from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday when asked why he feared sacking police minister Bheki Cele.

Speaking during a National Assembly sitting, Malema told Ramaphosa that while he knew that it was the prerogative of a sitting president to hire and fire ministers and national police commissioners, it appeared as though Ramaphosa feared Cele.

“The problem is that you took a person that was a commissioner and made him a minister. And because he’s got a competing interest of being a commission at the same time as being a minister, he interferes with the powers of commissioners,” Malema told Ramaphosa.

Malema said it did not matter who Ramaphosa appointed because “as long as Bheki Cele is the minister, we will never succeed in fighting crime”.

“What is it that makes you so scared of Bheki Cele so much so that you are prepared to allow our people to die like flies because you want to satisfy political expediency?

“If you think he possesses a lot of support in KZN, why can’t you redeploy him to another department and give us another capable minister to fight crime in this country?”