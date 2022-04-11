×

Politics

Blade Nzimande to retire as SACP boss after two decades in charge

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
11 April 2022 - 12:25
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

After 23 years at the helm of the SA Communist Party (SACP), general secretary Blade Nzimande will not contest for another term at the July 2022 national congress.

Nzimande revealed this during a media engagement session at Cosatu House in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

He said he felt he had overstayed his welcome in the position he has occupied since 1998.

However, he would remain a dedicated member and veteran of the party in its mission to “build socialism now”.

Nzimande said: “I will no longer be general secretary [after July] so you will deal with the new general secretary.

“I am not quitting the SACP, but I am not standing. It is too long to have one person occupying that position.”

Nzimande’s decision not to avail himself in July opens the door for long-time SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila to occupy the hot seat.

It is unclear at this stage whether Mapaila will face a challenger or be uncontested. 

