Speaking at his Limpopo leg of the Letsema campaign at the weekend, Ramaphosa said any action by the president that is deemed invalid must be adjudicated by the Constitutional Court.
“Our reaction has already been made public. We are going to get guidance from the Constitutional Court because any action by the president which is deemed invalid has to be adjudicated upon by the Constitutional Court.
“So the Constitutional Court is the answer. So it’s a straightforward one,” he said.
According to Ramaphosa, there was no difficulty working with Mkhwebane.
“Working with the public protector, any public protector, is never a difficulty because everything that we do is guided by laws and the provisions of our constitution. So it’s a straightforward process,” he said.
There were mixed reactions on social media to Ramaphosa's comments.
'This isn't a tinder swipe arrangement': Maimane takes aim at Ramaphosa for seeking ConCourt guidance
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa after his response to the Western Cape High Court's decision on suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The court declared the suspension of Mkhwebane invalid with immediate effect.
Reacting to the declaration, the presidency said it would be guided by the Constitutional Court.
Maimane said Ramaphosa was conflicted and should co-operate with investigations.
“Mr President, you are conflicted. You can’t choose who investigates you. This is not a tinder swipe arrangement,” said Maimane.
“I think you must co-operate with any and all investigations and processes. No more match-fixing.”
