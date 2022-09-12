The South African Human Rights Commission is on Monday briefing parliament's ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery on its work monitoring the flood relief efforts of the government.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery
The South African Human Rights Commission is on Monday briefing parliament's ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery on its work monitoring the flood relief efforts of the government.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam wall tragedy
Jagersfontein mine dam risk was flagged by water department two years ago
Ramaphosa blames July 2021 unrest, Covid and floods for unemployment and slow economic growth
R4bn needed to rebuild eThekwini after April floods, says CFO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos