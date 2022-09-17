×

Politics

US vice-president Kamala Harris praises Ramaphosa’s leadership in Africa

17 September 2022 - 13:15
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa held a breakfast meeting with US vice president Kamala Harris at her official residence in Washington DC.
Image: GCIS.

US vice-president Kamala Harris has lauded president Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership on the African continent. 

Speaking before their breakfast meeting at Harris's official residence in Washington DC on Friday, she said: “The relationship between SA and the US is important for many reasons including the leadership that together we have provided on global health, security and the challenges of the climate crisis.”

Ramaphosa began a working visit at the invitation of US president Joseph Biden on Thursday. It ends on Saturday. According to the presidency, the two leaders met at the White House to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, including trade and investment, climate change, food security, energy, and peace and security.

Welcoming Remaphosa, Harris said she hoped the two countries could work together on climate change.

“I thank you for your leadership and I cannot emphasise enough how important the relationship between our countries is to the people of the US, both in terms of security and prosperity.”

Ramaphosa thanked Harris for the warm welcome and told her he was pleased to start his working visit with a breakfast meeting with her.

“The visit is really about strengthening the relationship between SA and the US, but also to express our gratitude to the US in relation to the support [it] has given.

“Throughout the Covid-19 challenges we received a considerable support as a continent and as SA. As SA we continued to get support on health matters from the US, for which we are grateful.”

Ramaphosa told Harris he was in the country to discuss issues including the empowerment of women, human rights for women in Africa, health matters and how infrastructure could be strengthened on the continent. 

The pair also spoke about security matters and how the US can play a role.

“The continent faces a number of challenges at a security level ... so it’s a wonderful opportunity for me to be here,” said Ramaphosa. 

