WATCH | 'Law graduate' Ramaphosa chuckles during Phala Phala questions in parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an explanation to parliament about the law degree he attained and his failed oral board exam during a Q&A session on Thursday.
The final order of the day was for Ramaphosa to answer MPs' questions around the Phala Phala saga. However, when EFF leader Julius Malema made a remark about Ramaphosa's law degree, the president took the floor to explain his history with law.
“Mr President, I just want to ask, which procedure were you following by reporting to the general who is your main protector?” asked Malema. “We are all equal before the law. What makes you think that somehow you are so special that you can report crime to some general? You are a law student ... You are not a lawyer, you are a graduate of law. They taught you how to report a crime at school in Law 101 but you didn't follow any of the things they taught you at school,” said Malema.
A chuckling Ramaphosa then gave a brief history of his experience with studying law before saying he reported the crime to his general who was with him in Addis Ababa at the time.
