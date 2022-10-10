This is Mkhize's second campaign for the ANC presidency after his bid in 2017.
RECORDED | ‘We can’t afford another 5 years of a factionalised and directionless ANC’: Zweli Mkhize
ANC presidential contender and former party treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has taken a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the country cannot afford “another five years of directionless leadership”.
Mkhize put his hand up to contest the top position in the ANC ahead of the party’s 55th elective conference in December.
In a now-viral video circulating online, Mkhize said he accepted the nomination from branches, including his own in ward 14 in KwaZulu-Natal, to stand against Ramaphosa and other hopefuls to become the next ANC president.
“I am humbled by the confidence branches have shown in me and confirm I am available to serve the movement I have dedicated my life to since the day I was recruited to its political and military underground structures in 1978,” said Mkhize.
According to the former health minister, the conference will be a watershed moment.
Mkhize said the ANC’s existence as a tool for improving the lives of South Africans is under threat.
“Our window of opportunity to correct mistakes of the past and re-energise our movement is rapidly closing. We cannot afford another five years of deeply factionalised and directionless leadership. We must act decisively to save the ANC.”
Mkhize also bemoaned the devastating effect of load-shedding on the economy, saying it was worsening the unemployment crisis and poverty.
“Poverty is the mother of numerous social ills such as drug abuse, violent crimes and gender-based violence, which have been spreading unabated over the past few years. The poverty of leadership in dealing with these ills continues to condemn our people to a life of misery and indignity,” he said.
Zweli Mkhize’s branch says deciding to back him was easy
This is Mkhize's second campaign for the ANC presidency after his bid in 2017.
Others reportedly in the running include deputy president David Mabuza, suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, former treasurer-general Mathews Phosa and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mkhize’s branch chairperson S’bu Mkhize (not related) said the decision to back the former minister was easy.
“We thought our job as his branch would be to convince comrades from other branches he is the best man for the job. However, things happened in reverse because comrades came to us asking that we support him for president,” he said.
He said many branches in the province wanted Mkhize to lead, and this assured them he is the best man for the job.
“He is equal to the task and if we ask him to serve the ANC he will do what is asked of him.”
